GENICHESK, September 16. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr have eliminated a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 120mm mortar of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson area over 24 hours, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"By delivering a strike in the Kherson area, units of Battlegroup Dnepr wiped out a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer with a crew of five and munitions and a 120mm mortar crew with munitions. Losses: three Ukrainian troops eliminated, four sustained wounds of various degrees of severity," he said.

In the island zone, a Ukrainian position and a 120mm mortar with its crew and munitions were wiped out, and a Ukrainian position and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Kakhovka area.