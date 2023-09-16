Two Ukrainian drones destroyed over Kaluga and Tver regions — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Kaluga and Tver regions, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On September 16, at night, [Russian air defense systems] thwarted the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by two fixed-wing UAVs at targets in the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the Kaluga and Tver regions," the ministry said.

Later, the press service of the Tver Region administration said that a drone had been downed over the Konakovsky District; there were no casualties. "The emergency services are working on site. Governor Igor Rudenya has instructed regional agencies to provide them with all necessary assistance," the press service added.