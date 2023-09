MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in central Eritrea, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

It said that the epicenter was located at a depth of 12 kilometers some 59 kilometers to the east of the capital of Asmara, home to 563,000 people.

There were no immediate reports about destruction or casualties.