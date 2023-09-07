Air defense system responds to attack on Berdyansk

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. An air defense system engaged unknown targets in the Zaporozhye Region city of Berdyansk, preventing damage and casualties, the city’s military-civilian administration said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"An air defense system went into action in Berdyansk at around midnight. According to preliminary information obtained from first responders, all aerial targets have been brought down. No damage or casualties have been reported. The information is being verified," the administration said.