Election commission members wounded in Ukrainian shelling of DPR

DONETSK, September 7. /TASS/. Members of a local election commission have been wounded in a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops of the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the press service of the DPR Election Commission said.

"In Volnovakha, members of a local election commission have been wounded by fire from Ukrainian armed formations. Fortunately, the wounds were light. All necessary medical aid was provided to all those injured. One of the staff members has been hospitalized and is recovering," the commission said in a statement on its Telegram channel.