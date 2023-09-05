Two civilians killed, ten wounded in shelling attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, September 5. /TASS/. One more civilian was killed and three were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s Mayor Alexey KUlemzin said on Tuesday.

"According to verified data, a man was killed in the shelling attack on the Kuibyshevsky district. A woman and man were wounded. <…> A man was wounded in the Petrovsky district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said earlier in the day that one civilian was killed and seven were wounded as a result of a shelling attack on Donetsk.