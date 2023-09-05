Air defense destroys another attack drone en route to Moscow over Tver Region — mayor

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Forces have destroyed another unmanned aerial vehicle flying towards Moscow on early Tuesday and it was downed over the Tver district, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Air defense forces destroyed another drone in the Tver region near [residential community] Zavidovo flying towards Moscow," he stated. "According to unconfirmed information, there was no damage on the ground and no one was hurt. Emergency services already work at the scene of the incident.".