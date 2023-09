MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Two aerial targets were shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine; preliminarily, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Friday.

"Our air defense systems was activated in the Korochansky and Yekovlevsky districts - two aerial targets were shot down," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, no one was hurt, no damage was reported, he added.