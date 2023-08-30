Air defense disables third drone in 24 hours in Oryol Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A third drone in was disabled in the Oryol Region within 24 hours, Governor Andrey Klychkov said on his Telegram channel, adding that the drone caused no injuries or damage.

"Electronic warfare systems disabled another drone in the Korsakovsky District of the Oryol Region today. No damage or injuries were caused," he said.

The incident location was cordoned off, investigation is underway. According to the governor, the situation is under control.

On Wednesday night, two drones were downed during a Ukrainian drone raid; no damages or injuries were reported.