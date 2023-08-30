Fires break out in two Kiev districts after explosions — mayor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Fires broke out following explosions in two districts of Kiev, the Ukrainian capital’s Mayor Vitaly Klichko reported on Wednesday.

"Firefighting and rescue services are tackling a blaze in the Darnitsky District <…> and also in the Shevchenkovsky District, where a fire broke out in an administrative building," the official wrote on Telegram.

An air raid warning was declared for entire Ukraine earlier on Wednesday. The authorities of Kiev and the surrounding Kiev Region reported at least two series of blasts. In the early hours of Wednesday, explosions were also heard in the cities of Krivoy Rog, Odessa and Cherkassy, as well as in the regions of Kirovograd and Cherkassy.