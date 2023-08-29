Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Krivoy Rog, Cherkassy Region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog and the Cherkassy Region, the RBC-Ukraine and Zerkalo Nedeli media outlets reported.

No details of those incidents are known. The local authorities have not yet commented on these reports.

Prior to that, an air raid warning was declared for the Cherkassy Region and the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which includes the city of Krivoy Rog.

Civil defense sirens also wailed in the regions of Sumy, Poltava, Chernigov and Kirovograd in the early hours of Wednesday. By 2:16 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday, the regions of Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Kiev and Kharkov were added to the list. Air raid warning was also declared in the capital Kiev at 2:15 a.m. to be cancelled a minute later.