Three Ukrainian drones shot down above Bryansk region, one — above Oryol region

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kiev regime attempted to strike facilities in Russia with fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) early on Wednesday, but all of them were intercepted above the regions of Bryansk and Oryol, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On the morning of August 30, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation using fixed-wing drones was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement. "On-duty missile defense units shot down three drones above the territory of the Bryansk Region and one drone - above the territory of the Oryol Region.".