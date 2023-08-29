Ukrainian kamikaze drone hits ruling party’s public reception office in Novaya Kakhovka

GENICHESK, August 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone hit a public reception office of Russia’s ruling United Russia party in the city of Novaya Kakhovka, causing a fire, the city’s administration said on Tuesday.

"At 8:50 p.m. today, on August 29, a kamikaze drone hit United Russia’s public reception office in Novaya Kakhovka. The strike was followed by a fire, which destroyed office appliances and documents. No one was hurt," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The office received people on Mondays and Fridays. Plans for August 30 included a public discussion of the party’s program.

"The aim of the Kiev regime’s terror attack is clear - to disturb peaceful life, intimidate civilians and break down elections. But despite the actions by our enemies from the right bank and their few accomplices on our bank, elections will be held and people will make their choice on the voting day," it stressed.