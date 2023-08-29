Main defendant in ex-DPR head murder case charged with terrorism, espionage

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Alexander Pogorelov, the main defendant in the case of murder of the first DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko, is being charges with several counts of espionage, attempted murder of a state official, a terror attack causing death and a number of other Russian Criminal Code articles, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"The main defendant, Alexander Pogorelov, is being accused of the following crimes: [espionage], [an attempted murder of a state official or a public activist], [terror attack that caused death], [undergoing training for terrorist operations], [participation in a terrorist group], and [illegal procurement, handover, sale or possession of explosives or explosive devices]," the source said.

Alexander Zakharchenko was one of the leaders of the protest movement in Donbass in 2014 and a DPR militia unit commander. In August, 2014, he became the chairman of the Council of Ministers of DPR; on November 2, 2014, he won the regional election, becoming the head of the republic. On August 31, 2018, he suffered mortal wound in an explosion in downtown Donetsk. His bodyguard also died, and 12 more people were injured in the explosion.