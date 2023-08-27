Two civilians wounded in Gorlovka as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 27. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, the city’s Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Sunday.

"As a result of shelling from the positions of Ukrainian terrorists, two civilians were wounded in central Gorlovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, Ukrainian troops fired eight 152mm caliber munitions at Gorlovka at around 5:00 p.m.