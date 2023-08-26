Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of village in borderline Belgorod Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A civilian was killed in a shelling attack by Ukrainian forces on the village of Shchetinovka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As a result of the shelling of the village of Shchetinovka, a civilian was killed. Ukraine’s armed forces dropped an explosive device from a drone when the man was at his garden plot mowing grass," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased. According to him, the man sustained fatal shrapnel wounds.