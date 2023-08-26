Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Kiev made another attempt to carry out a drone attack on Russian facilities but the drone was destroyed by air defenses, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Another attempt by the Kiev regime to use an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in Russia was thwarted at about 2:15 p.m. Moscow time on August 26. On-duty air defenses destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the statement reads.