MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. As many as six people suffered wounds in a Ukrainian cluster munition attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region on Saturday morning, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Six civilians sustained shrapnel wounds in the attack, which involved cluster munitions. One of them suffered wounds to his lower back and damage to his internal organs; he is in serious condition," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The governor said earlier that the attack had left four civilians wounded.