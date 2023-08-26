Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has left four civilians wounded in the Urazovo settlement in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Urazovo settlement in the Valuiki Urban District with Grad rocket launchers. Cluster munitions hit private houses and a farm store. According to preliminary reports, three men and a woman suffered shrapnel wounds," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, air defenses downed an aircraft-type drone over the Shebekino Urban District; no casualties or damage were reported.