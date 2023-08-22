Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 66 times in past day, five civilians injured

DONETSK, August 22. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 66 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Monday, leaving five civilians injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 66 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "Five civilians, including a girl born in 2012, were reported to have been injured in the Petrovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk and in Staromikhailovka. Two houses were damaged in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk and the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka, as well as one object of civilian infrastructure."

The shelling attacks targeted Svetlodarsk, Gorlovka (Nikitovsky and Tsentralnogorodskoy city districts), Golmovsky, Zaitsevo, Yasinovataya district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky and Petrovsky city districts) and Makeyevka.

In the Donetsk direction, Kiev troops carried out 31 shelling attacks using 155mm artillery rounds, including with cluster charge. A total of 32 attacks took place in the Gorlovka direction, two - in the Yasinovataya direction and one in the Svetlodarsk direction.

Overall, 124 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, the mission said.