Two 'extreme tourists' dead, several missing after torrential rains inundate Moscow

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The bodies of a girl and a man were found in the Moskva River after their excursion group touring Moscow’s underground sewer systems was reported missing in the midst of unusually heavy rainfall.

The city’s emergency services told TASS that there were up to eight people in the "extreme tourism" group and a search for the remaining group members is underway.

"Earlier, a group numbering up to eight people went on a tour of underground conduits where they were located during a torrential rain. There has been no communication with any of them and a search for them is now underway. As of now, the bodies of a man about 40 years of age and a girl have been found in the Moskva River. Their identities are being established," an emergency services source said.

According to him, several teenagers, aged 15 and 17, respectively, are among those missing in the sewers. According to preliminary data, water levels rose sharply during the sudden downpour, giving the thrill-seekers little chance of surviving the ravaging rainwater. "An employee of Russia’s largest IT company, as well as his daughter and nephew, may be among those missing in the sewers. This information is being verified," the source said.

Earlier, a number of Telegram channels reported that Dmitry Markushkin, an employee of the Lanit group, as well as his 15-year-old daughter and 17-year-old nephew, had gone missing in an underground water conduit in Moscow.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow experienced about one-third of its monthly precipitation in a single rainfall. The Russian Emergencies Ministry division for the capital city issued a storm warning. Due to the heavy rains, several shopping centers, a subway station and roads have experienced flooding.