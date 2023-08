KALUGA, August 21. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the Kirovsky district of the Kaluga Region, there is no damage, Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"This morning, despite difficult meteorological conditions, a drone attack was repelled on the territory of the Kirovsky district," Shapsha wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the drone attack.