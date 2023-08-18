Yerevan reports Azerbaijani attack at Syunik Airport

YEREVAN, August 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijani forces attacked Syunik Airport in the borderline city of Kapan, damaging the roof of the airport and a window, the Armenian National Security Service reported on Friday.

"At 4:24 a.m. on August 18, an unidentified attacker reached the area near Syunik Airport in Kapan <…> by car and fired three shots toward the airport from Azerbaijan before he disappeared. Two gun shots damaged one of the windows and the roof of the airport building," the Armenian security service said in a statement, calling on Azerbaijan to investigate the incident and take measures to avoid a repetition of similar incidents. According to the statement, the border control troops of Armenia’s National Security Service are ready to conduct a joint probe or transfer the relevant video materials to the Azerbaijani side.

The areas adjacent to the airport were transferred to Azerbaijan after hostilities ended in Nagorno-Karabakh.