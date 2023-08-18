Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 70 times in past day, four civilians injured

DONETSK, August 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 70 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, leaving four civilians injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 70 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "Four civilians were reported to have been injured in Petrovsky, Kirovsky and Kuibyshevsky districts of Donetsk and in Yelenovka."

The Ukrainian attacks targeted Svetlodarsk, Gorlovka, Golmovsky, Zaitsevo, Yasinovataya district, Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yelenovka.

"Ten residential buildings were damaged in the Kuibyshevsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk, as well as in Zaitsevo and Yelenovka. Two civilian facilities were also damaged," the mission added.

"In the Donetsk direction, Kiev troops carried out 50 shelling attacks using 155mm artillery rounds, including with cluster charge. A total of 14 attacks took place in the Gorlovka direction, three - in the Yasinovataya direction and four in the Svetlodarsk direction.

Overall, 217 munitions of various types were fired during these attacks, the mission said.