MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. As many as 84 people suffered injuries in a blast at a gas station in the southern Russian city of Makhachkala, a health official told TASS.

"Eighty-four people were injured; 66 of them, including 16 children, are hospitalized," the official said.

The incident killed 35. Earlier reports said that 80 people had been injured.