Man injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod dies in hospital

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. One of the two people, who were injured when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Tragically, a man wounded in Novaya Tavolzhanka today, has died. The man sustained massive blood loss, multiple rib fractures and fragmentation wounds to the chest, including wounds that penetrated the pleural cavity of his left lung," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, doctors were doing their best to save the man’s life, but his wounds turned out to be fatal.

Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled on Tuesday, with three mortar rounds exploding next to a private house undergoing renovation. As a result, a man and a woman were rushed to hospital with injuries of varying degrees.