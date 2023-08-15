Explosion at filling station in Makhachkala kills 27

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Twenty-seven people died and 75 were injured as a result of an explosion at a filling station in Makhachkala, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"As a result of the incident, 75 people were injured, and 27 died," the Emergencies Ministry said.

The ministry specified that the removal of rubble and the search for victims continues.

It was earlier reported that the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft Il-76 flew from the Moscow region airport Zhukovsky for the sanitary evacuation of victims.

On Monday evening there was an explosion opposite the filling station in Makhachkala. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the area of 600 square meters. Russian investigators initiated a criminal case under Article 238 of the Russian Criminal Code (provision of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health of consumers, causing the death of two or more people by negligence).