Kiev troops shell Donetsk six times in just one hour, including with cluster munitions

DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk six times in just one hour on Sunday morning, including with cluster munitions, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

According to a report, posted on the mission’s official Telegram channel, Kiev troops fired 19 shells towards the city’s Petrovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts between 5.35 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday, including seven 155mm shells with cluster-type charge.

Information about damage and casualties is now being verified.

Overall, Ukrainian forces shelled the DPR territory 13 times on Sunday, firing 44 projectiles.