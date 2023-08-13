Kiev troops fired almost 160 projectiles towards populated areas of DPR over past day

DONETSK, August 13. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 160 various munitions towards populated areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

"Over the past day, the mission reported 46 shelling attacks by the armed forces of Ukraine," the mission said.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 33 shelling attacks using 155mm artillery shells, including cluster munitions, firing a total of 154 various projectiles," it said. "Seven people, including a child born in 2010, received injuries of varying degrees. A male civilian was reported to have been killed in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk."

The attacks involved large-caliber artillery, mortars and attack drones. Shelling was reported in Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and its outskirts, as well as in Gorlovka and Svetlodarsk.