Sergiyev Posad plant makes pyrotechnics, governor clarifies after incident

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Zagorsk optical and mechanical plant in Sergiyev Posad outside Moscow, despite its name, produces mainly pyrotechnics, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyev told reporters after the explosion that occurred in an adjacent area, according to the plant.

"We are inside the optical and mechanical plant, but this plant has long had nothing to do either with optics or mechanics. Here mainly pyrotechnics are produced," Vorobyev said.

The governor specified that the epicenter was "located exactly where the pyrotechnics are assembled."

"The rubble is being cleared up, and it is substantial," Vorobyev said. "The version about a drone has not been corroborated by law enforcement bodies as of now," Vorobyev emphasized, adding that there could be some people trapped under the rubble.

According to the governor, it will take at least twelve hours to clear the rubble up. The version about a drone attack being behind the explosion was not confirmed.

"Such things can be commented on only by law enforcement bodies after meticulous work," he said.

Help for victims

According to the Moscow Region governor, 45 people have sought medical assistance in a local hospital, and 17 people have been hospitalized.

"Some came to the trauma center, but due to their light injuries or condition, as doctors helped them, the people went home accordingly. Five [people] are in intensive care, and doctors are fighting for two lives," the governor said, adding that an emergency rescue helicopter arrived at the scene to provide treatment to an injured person found by rescuers.

"The windows were blown out in two schools. We will do everything needed. Then we are going to visit a nearby building, where the glazing was shattered, so that people stop worrying," he said. "We are going to put in those windows. Well, and after that we are going to visit the hospital to make sure that all of the 17 people in hospital beds are not in danger, and that the medical treatment is sufficient and professional," Vorobyev concluded.