DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. One person, according to preliminary data, was wounded as a result of shelling the center of Donetsk by the Ukrainian armed forces, city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian forces shelled the city center at the intersection of the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts, firing a total of 12 rounds of 155 mm ammunition. One shell landed at a store.

"According to preliminary data, one was wounded", Kulemzin wrote on his Telegram channel.