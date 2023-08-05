DPR shelled 60 times over past 24 hours, two civilians killed

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled population centers in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 60 times over the past 24 hours, killing two and wounding 10 civilians, the republic’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 60 instances of shelling on the part of Ukraine’s armed formations. Reports of two civilians killed came from Donetsk’s Kuybyshevsky District and Gorlovka’s Nikitovsky District," the mission said on its Telegram channel, adding that 10 civilians sustained wounds of varying degrees of severity.

In all, Ukrainian troops have fired 230 rounds of various ordnance.