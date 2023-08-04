Ukrainian troops shell DPR 58 times over 24 hours, two civilians wounded

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 58 times over the past 24 hours, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 58 instances of Ukrainian armed formations opening fire. Information was received of two civilians wounded in the Petrovsky and Kievsky Districts of Donetsk," the mission’s statement said.

The following settlements came under fire from the Ukrainian military: Gorlovka (Nikitovsky district), Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makeyevka (Chervonogvardeysky district), Staromikhaylovka, Yelenovka. Nine residential buildings were damaged in the Petrovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk, Aleksandrovka, as well as two civilian infrastructure facilities.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary conducted 36 bombardments using MLRS and 152 and 155mm artillery. In the Gorlovka [area] - seven bombardments using 152mm artillery. In the Yasinovataya [area] - 15 bombardments using 155mm artillery," the statement noted. Ukrainian troops fired 227 rounds of various ordnance at the DPR’s cities and districts.