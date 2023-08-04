Civilian wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 4. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded in Donetsk as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops on Friday evening, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"According to the latest reports to the mission, a man born in 1982 was wounded in Donetsk on August 4," it said.

Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said earlier on Friday that a man born in 1969 was wounded in the city as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops.

According to the mission, around 20 shells of the 155mm caliber were fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk in two hours. Several apartment blocks, cars and gas pipelines were damaged.