MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Four people died when a hot water pipe ruptured in Moscow’s Vremena Goda (Seasons) mall, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The tragedy in the shopping center has claimed the lives of three more people. My condolences to their families and friends," the mayor wrote.

Earlier, he said that one person had been killed in the incident.