TASS, July 21. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Donetsk, the administrative center of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) three times in just 25 minutes early on Friday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said.

According to the mission’s report, the shelling attacks occurred at 1:40 a.m., 1:50 a.m. and 02:05 a.m. Moscow time.

The attacks came from the villages of Umanskoye and Netailovo.

Overall, ten projectiles landed in the city’s Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts as a result of these attacks.