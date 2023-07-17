Putin issues some orders following drone attack on Crimean Bridge

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed by relevant agencies following the drone attack on the Crimean Bridge and has issued some orders such as to help people that were on the road in the area, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"President Putin has taken in reports from Deputy Prime Minister [Marat] Khusnullin, FSB chief [Alexander] Bortnikov, Transportation Minister [Vitaly] Savelyev and Crimean Governor [Sergey] Aksyonov on the consequences of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge," the spokesman said.

Afterward, Putin set the goal of rerouting traffic and helping people.

"The Russian president issued instructions to make sure efforts are made to keep the traffic going toward Crimea, to provide help and assistance to people that are on the road," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the president also "ordered Deputy Prime Minister [Marat Khusnullin] to make sure, when he’s at the scene, that efforts are made to conduct repair work on the Crimean Bridge."

"Right now, Khusnullin is taking a flight to the region on orders from the head of state. After the situation at the scene becomes clearer, the president will expect, by about 7 pm, reports over the secure line. There will be a conference over the secure line during which Khusnullin will report on the situation from the scene," Peskov said.

Drone attack on the Crimean Bridge

Two Ukrainian seaborne drones carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge in the wee hours of Monday, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. The Russian Investigative Committee has started an investigation into a "terrorist attack." The attack killed two adults, injured one child and damaged the roadway.

Traffic on the bridge was halted in the morning. Traffic on the railroad section of the bridge resumed later. A ferry service also provides a connection to the peninsula. Passenger cars will soon be allowed to leave Crimea by ferry, while trucks will be permitted to travel only through the new regions.