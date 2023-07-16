Three houses, gas pipeline damaged in Belgorod Region in shelling by Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Three one-family houses and a gas pipeline were damage in the village of Gorkovsky in Russia’s southern Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav, Gladkov, said on Sunday.

"The village of Gorkovsky in the Graivoron municipal district came under shelling. No one was hurt. Shell fragments broke windows, damaged facades, roofs and fences in three private households. Apart from that, a gas pipeline was damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops shelled an area around the central market in the city of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, killing a woman.