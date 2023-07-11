Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 50 times in past day — observers

DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 50 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, firing 267 projectiles of various types, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary carried out 42 shelling attacks using MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems] and 155mm artillery weapons," the mission said. "Six shelling attacks involving 152mm artillery were registered in the Gorlovka area and two shelling attacks involving 155mm-caliber munitions - in the Yasinovataya area, Overall, 267 various munitions were fired."

The fire targeted Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yelenovka, Makeyevka, Luganskoye, Staromikhailovka and Yasinovataya.

A female resident of Donetsk was injured in the shelling in the reported period.