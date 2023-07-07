Two civilians wounded in Donetsk as result of Ukraine’s shelling attack

DONETSK, July 7. /TASS/. A man and a woman were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Friday.

The mission said earlier in the day that a 155mm shell fired by Ukrainian troops hit a shopping mall in Donetsk, causing a fire. Another shell hit a multi-apartment building nearby. Two more houses were damaged.

In all, according to the mission, eight such shells were fired.