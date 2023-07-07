Lawyer Ponomaryova’s attack case handed over to Russia’s Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee will work on the criminal case regarding the attack on lawyer Yelena Ponomaryova, the Committee told TASS Friday.

"The Moscow Investigative Committee has taken over the criminal case opened by the police over charges of [hooliganism] committed against a female lawyer," the Committee said.

According to investigators, the victim was sprayed with green-colored liquid at a bus stop, which caused eye burns.

Currently, two suspects have been identified and detained in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, the Moscow Police Department press office said that the police had detained two men who attacked lawyer Yelena Ponomaryova in Moscow and sprayed her with the brilliant green solution. The detainees could face up to five years in prison.

The victim herself told TASS that the incident must be connected to her professional activities.