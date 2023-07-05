Death toll in Kakhovka dam breach rises to 50 — emergency services

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The death toll in the Kakhovka dam breach has risen to 50, emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The death toll has increased to 50, as two more bodies were found. Another 137 people have been hospitalized," an emergencies official said.

Earlier reports said 48 people were killed in the incident, with 134 people being injured.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away and a heightened risk that water levels in the North Crimean Canal will become unsustainably low.