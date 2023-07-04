Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, region deflected, no casualties — mayor

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. An attempted attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian capital and the Moscow Region has been deflected with no casualties resulting from the incident, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Today, yet another attack by Ukrainian drones was attempted in the Novaya Moskva and the Moscow Region. At this moment, the attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, all the detected UAVs have been eliminated," the mayor wrote.

Sobyanin added that for security reasons, some flights have been temporarily redirected from Vnukovo Airport. "At 08:00 in the morning, restrictions on flights in the vicinity of Vnukovo Airport are being lifted. There are no victims or injured, emergency services are working at the sites of incidents," he emphasized.

The emergency services told TASS that four drones had been downed in the New Moscow section of the city with a utility building catching fire from falling debris.

"In all, the air defense and radioelectronic warfare systems deflected attacks by four unmanned aerial vehicles in three communities in Novaya Moskva. A utility structure caught fire from the falling debris of one of them. There are no casualties," a source in the emergency services said.