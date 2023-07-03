Chisinau Airport shooter succumbs to injuries sustained during apprehension

CHISINAU, July 3. /TASS/. Rustam Ashurov, who shot two police officers in the Chisinau Airport on June 30, died from injuries, sustained during detention, the General Police Inspectorate of Moldova announced Monday.

"The man, accused of double murder in the Chisinau Airport, has died," the Inspectorate said on its Telegram channel.

According to TASS sources in the Inspectorate, Ashurov did not regain consciousness.

Previously, Inspectorate head Viorel Cernauteanu said that Ashurov refused to negotiate with the police special force. During apprehension, he sustained ten bullet wounds; later, he had a part of his lung surgically removed. He was in severe state, unconscious, all these days, under medical supervision and guarded by the police.

According to the police, Ashurov is a member of a criminal group and is wanted in Tajikistan over a banker abduction case. He sought to enter the EU through Turkey and Moldova but was denied entry in Chisinau. While being escorted to the waiting hall for deportation, he grabbed a customs officer’s handgun and shot him and an airport security officer. The shooter was neutralized by police special force and would have faced lifetime in prison, had he survived.