Sentencing of media manager Krasilshchik to take place in Moscow on June 29

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny District Court is set to announce the sentence in absentia for media manager Ilya Krasilshchik on June 29 on charges of spreading falsities about the Russian Armed Forces, according to a TASS reporter in the courtroom.

"The sentencing has been scheduled for 4 pm on June 29," the judge said.

In closing arguments, the prosecution asked that the defendant, who is the former chief of the Yandex.Lavka grocery delivery service, be sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security prison. The defense pleaded for an acquittal.