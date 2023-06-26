Over 4,500 civilians killed in DPR in shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops in 2022

DONETSK, June 26. /TASS/. More than 4,500 civilians have been killed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops since February 2022, Natalia Shutkina, head of the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, told TASS on Monday.

"Over 494 days of the escalation, as many as 782 civilians, including 30 children, were killed in the territory within the borders before the special military operation. As many as 3,809 civilians, including 107 children, were killed in the liberated territories. In all: 4,591 people, including 137 children," she said, adding that 4,686 civilians, including 309 children were wounded.

Apart from that, in her words, as many as 121 civilians, including 11 children, were either killed or wounded after running into Lepestok PFM-1 anti-personnel mines.

According to the DPR mission, more than 14,000 residential buildings and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.