TASS, June 26. The death toll from a collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region has reached 48, emergency services told TASS on Monday.

"The bodies of two more people have been found; the total death toll has reached 48. The number of casualties has also increased: 126 people have been hospitalized," the source said.

On the morning of June 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which resulted in the destruction of gate valves. An uncontrolled dumping of water began. The destruction of the plant caused serious environmental damage, agricultural fields along the Dnieper River were washed away; there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will begin to shallow. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov called the strike on the hydroelectric plant a deliberate sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear all the responsibility for the consequences. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Act of Terrorism).