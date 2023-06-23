Air defenses repulse two Ukrainian drone attacks in Kursk overnight — governor

KURSK, June 23. /TASS/. Air defenses repulsed two Ukrainian drone attacks over Kursk at night, with no significant infrastructure damage reported, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said on Friday.

"Last night, our air defenses shot down unmanned aerial vehicles in the sky over Kursk. The fragments that fell to a land plot of a gardeners’ partnership in the regional center destroyed a fence," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head earlier reported that overnight to Friday a drone was shot down over Kursk and later air defense systems were at work for the second time. The regional governor urged residents to report the discovery of fragments and stay away from them.