MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. A critical infrastructure facility has suffered damage in the western Ukrainian city of Lvov, head of the Lvov Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said.

"A critical infrastructure facility was hit in Lvov. There were no casualties. A fire broke out. All emergency services are working at the site," he wrote on Telegram.

Air raid sirens went off in the region earlier on Tuesday. Explosions were reported in the city of Lvov and the Lvov Region.