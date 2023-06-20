Ukrainian military resumes shelling attacks on Donetsk after overnight lull

DONETSK, June 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces resumed shelling attacks on Donetsk after a ten-hour lull, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said on Tuesday.

Six 155 mm munitions were fired at the Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of the city from the direction of the Netailovo settlement at 5:40 a.m. local time (2:40 GMT).

The previous Ukrainian attack on Donetsk took pace at 7:15 p.m. (16:15 GMT) on Monday, the mission said.